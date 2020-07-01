Mary Ellen Robertson, nee Fraley, 83, Washington, was called home to our Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington.



Mary Ellen, daughter of the late Anthony Fraley and wife Anna, nee Burndt, was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill. On Feb. 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to William T. Robertson, in St. Louis. Through the years, Mary Ellen worked as a secretary and switchboard operator at various companies, with the last being the Missouri State Correctional Institution.



Among her survivors are her husband, William T. Robertson, Washington; four children, Katherine Ray and husband Raymond, Plainfield, Ind., William J. Robertson, Gerald, Thomas A. Robertson and wife Patty, and Tina E. Alferman and husband Tracy, all of Washington; as well as 13 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith, Maryland Heights; many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carleen McGonagle; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Robertson; and brother-in-law, Ted Smith.



Visitation was held Sunday, June 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral service was held Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at ^The Ridge Church,^ Villa Ridge, with interment being held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations be given to Mercy Hospice, Washington, in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





