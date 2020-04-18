|
Mary Francis Brown, nee Ruhwedel, 94, Chesterfield, joined her Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Surrey Place, Chesterfield.
Mary was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Robert C. Brown. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hedemann, and parents, Julius Christian and Mary Bell Ball Ruhwedel.
She is survived by sons, Dennis C. Brown (Lisa) and Michael W. Brown; grandsons, Ben R. Brown (Nikki) and Lucas C. Brown (Katie); great-granddaughter, Leah Marie Brown; and great-grandson, Jackson Robert Brown.
Mary was born March 26, 1926, in Foristell, and graduated from Wright City High School in 1943. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Truman State College. She taught music at Wright City High School and Ritenor High School. Mary was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, Kappa Delta Pi Scholastic Sorority and PEO. She was a volunteer of Friendship International, teaching international English as a second language and cooking for 20 years. She also volunteered at Delmar Gardens on the Green Nursing Center for 30 years. She and Bob were also able to travel extensively.
Most of all, she was a loving wife and mother. She will be remembered for her love for the Lord and love of her family and friends who gave her what she called a "wonderful life."^ Mary will be missed by all who knew her.
A private graveside service will be held at Wright City Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020