Mary Frances Hart, nee Lowes, 87, Union, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Mary, daughter of the late Erwin Christian Lowes and wife Loretta, nee Dix, was born Feb. 16, 1933, in St. Louis. Mary was baptized Nov. 3, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church, and was confirmed March 25, 1945, at the Ev. Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Overland. Mary was united in marriage to Doyle Howard Hart May 31, 1953, at Our Redeemer Church in Overland. The couple made their home in the St. Louis area. They moved to Union in the early 1970s, then to Leslie. They moved back to Union in 2014. Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaufort when they lived in Leslie, and then became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union, when they moved in 2014. She was a member of Ladies Aid at St. John's Lutheran Church. Mary enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, board games and dominos. Mary was nominated as the all-time wiffle ball pitcher by her grandchildren, with whom she truly enjoyed spending time.
Mary is survived by her husband, Doyle Hart, Union; one son, Tom Hart and wife Cheryl, Union; three daughters, Sandra Van Leer, Beaufort, Bonnie Vemmer and husband Jim, Union, and Valerie Clark and husband Russell, Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Kevin (Jillian) Van Leer, David (Jessica) Van Leer, Steven (Casey) Hart, Ashley (Kellen) Rapier, Bradley (Tisha) Vemmer, Robert (Annie Bolte) Vemmer, Michael (Casey) Vemmer, Paul and Audrey Clark; 11 great-grandchildren, Aidan, Owen, Gwen, Grace, Molly, Vivian and Clara Van Leer, Samuel and Calvin Hart, Reese and Blake Rapier; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Craig Hart; her parents; and her siblings, Virginia Benton, Irene Schwab, Gloria Gilmore, Loretta Gilmore, Erv, Richard and Edward Lowes.
A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society
.
The Hart family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.