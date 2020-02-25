|
A funeral Mass for Mary Fink, 72, Union, will be Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Neier Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Fink died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Fink, Union; one son, Gary Fink, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 25, 2020