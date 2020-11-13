1/
Mary Hart
A funeral service for Mary Hart, 87, Union, was held Friday, Nov. 13, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beaufort, at 10:30 a.m.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was also held Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Hart passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle Hart, Union; one son, Tom Hart and wife Cheryl, Union; three daughters, Sandra Van Leer, Beaufort, Bonnie Vemmer and husband Jim, Union, and Valerie Clark and husband Russell, Charlotte, N.C.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
