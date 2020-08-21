1/
Mary I. Johnson
A celebration of life for Mary I. Johnson, nee John, 71, Eureka, will be held at a later date.
Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, will also be at a later time.
Mrs. Johnson died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Milton Johnson, Eureka; one son, Kenny Johnson and wife D. Leann, O'Fallon; two daughters, Monica Boyce and husband David, Ballwin, and Melanie Svoboda and husband Paul, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
