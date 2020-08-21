A celebration of life for Mary I. Johnson, nee John, 71, Eureka, will be held at a later date.

Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, will also be at a later time.

Mrs. Johnson died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Milton Johnson, Eureka; one son, Kenny Johnson and wife D. Leann, O'Fallon; two daughters, Monica Boyce and husband David, Ballwin, and Melanie Svoboda and husband Paul, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store