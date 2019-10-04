Home

Mary J. Klein Obituary
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. for Mary Jane Klein (Loyd), 59, Independence, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Klein passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Independence.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Klein, Independence; one son, Jerry Kinsey and wife Amber, Union; one stepson, Sean Klein, Desloge; one stepdaughter, Andrea Kirkhart and husband Anthony, Desloge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 4, 2019
