Mary Jane Klein (Loyd), 59, Independence, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Independence.
Mary was born June 28, 1960, in Washington, to Milford Loyd and wife Dora (Nevills). On Sept. 9, 1989, she was united in marriage to Ron Klein, at Victory Christian Center in St. Clair. On May 10, 2007, she graduated from Vatterott College, receiving a diploma for medical office assistant, and worked in the field for many years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Ron Klein, Independence; one son, Jerry Kinsey and wife Amber, Union; two stepchildren, Sean Klein and Andrea Kirkhart and husband Anthony, all of Desloge; 10 siblings, Betty Horn and husband Bob, Sullivan, Les Loyd and Donna Thurmond, both of Union, Robert Loyd, Treloar, Della Cooper and husband Gene, Pacific, Martin Loyd and Ronald Loyd, both of Union, Velma Higgs, Salem, Cindy Abbot and husband Mark, Union, and Victoria Casey, Lee's Summit; one granddaughter, Zoe Kinsey; step- grandchildren, Kirsten Klein, Riley Klein, Lucas Kirkhart and Celeste Kirkhart; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Kinsey; her parents, Milford and Dora Loyd; one brother, Donald Loyd; and one sister-in-law, Rose Loyd.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations are preferred.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019