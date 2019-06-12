Mary Jean Osborn, nee Hanson, 89, Union, formerly of Lonedell, departed this life Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.



Mary was born Nov. 21, 1929, in St. Louis, the daughter of Osa Hanson and wife Margaret, nee Voss. On Oct. 21, 1949, she was united in marriage to John A. Wright, and four children came to bless this union. On Nov. 25, 1978, she was united in marriage to Alden Osborn, known to all as Ozzie, and they were blessed to have 31 years together.



Mary was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith. During her working years, she was employed at the Mehlville School District, retiring after 25 years of service to the district. After retiring, she and Ozzie enjoyed traveling and visiting much of the United States. She was especially fond of mountains and waterfalls. In recent years, she enjoyed the fellowship of good friends at the Union Senior Center and GrayHawk Village. She also liked to listen to country and gospel music. Nothing was more important to her than her family, and she always attended events that her grandchildren were participating in. Many wonderful memories have been created, and the love shared will never be forgotten.



Mary is survived by two sons, John Wright, St. Louis, and Kevin Wright and wife Karen, Union; three grandchildren, Glenn Wright and fiancee Erin McClellan, Portland, Ore., Jesse Wright and wife Sarah, San Diego, Calif., and Rene Wright, Union; two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Shannon Wright, both of San Diego, Calif.; one brother, Charles Hanson and wife Joyce, Roanoke, Va.; two great-nieces; great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Wright and Ozzie Osborn; two daughters, Pamela Wright and Debbie Coontz; her parents, Osa and Margaret Hanson; and one nephew, Rocky Hanson.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., with memorial services at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Thomas Wissler officiating.



Interment will be in Rolla City Cemetery, Rolla.



Memorials may be made to the Union Senior Center, 1329 Union Ave., Union, MO 63084.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.