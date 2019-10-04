|
|
|
Funeral services for Mary Jane Smith, nee Ross, 73, New Haven, will be held at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
Visitation will precede the service from 9-11 a.m., with the burial taking place at New Haven Cemetery after the service.
Mrs. Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital, Fenton.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence A. Smith, New Haven; one son Robert Smith and wife Ellen Dettman, Tebbetts; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 4, 2019