Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-New Haven - New Haven
1053 Hwy C
New Haven, MO 63068
573-237-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Smith

Send Flowers
Mary J. Smith Obituary
Funeral services for Mary Jane Smith, nee Ross, 73, New Haven, will be held at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
Visitation will precede the service from 9-11 a.m., with the burial taking place at New Haven Cemetery after the service.
Mrs. Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital, Fenton.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence A. Smith, New Haven; one son Robert Smith and wife Ellen Dettman, Tebbetts; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.