Mary Jane Smith, nee Ross, 73, New Haven, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, Fenton.
Mary was born Dec. 9, 1945, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Dominic Ross and wife Geneva, nee Jaeger. She was the wife of Lawrence A. Smith Jr. They were united in marriage June 13, 1964, in Pond. Lawrence survives at the home.
Mary also is survived by a son, Robert Smith and wife Ellen Dettman, Tebbetts; two brothers, David Ross and wife Barbara, Washington, and Dennis Ross and wife Sue, St. Albans; two grandsons, Robert Jr. and Michael Smith, both of Kansas City; six brothers-in-law, Ronald Smith and wife Sheila, Wentzville, Samuel Smith and wife Jane, O'Fallon, Kenneth Smith, Louisiana state, David Smith and wife Crystal, New Haven, Daniel Smith and wife Sue, St. Louis County, and Randall Smith and wife Marsha, New Haven; and a sister-in-law, Laura Karmi and husband Bob, West Melbourne, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donnie Ross.
Mary was a teacher and administrator in the New Haven, Sullivan, Washington and Hermann schools.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Poe officiating.
Burial will be at New Haven Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the , in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2019