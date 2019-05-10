Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sokeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Sokeland

Obituary Flowers

Mary J. Sokeland Obituary
A memorial service for Mary Juanita Sokeland, nee Meier, 77, Robertsville, formerly of Somerville, Ind., will be Saturday, May 18, at noon at Meramec Valley General Baptist Church, Pacific.
Interment of ashes will be at a later date at Somerville Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Sokeland died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Matthew Wilburn Sokeland and wife Rachel, Robertsville; two daughters, Melody Jean Yozzo and husband Chris, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Michele Lynn Dodson and husband Roger, Sligo; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.