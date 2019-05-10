|
A memorial service for Mary Juanita Sokeland, nee Meier, 77, Robertsville, formerly of Somerville, Ind., will be Saturday, May 18, at noon at Meramec Valley General Baptist Church, Pacific.
Interment of ashes will be at a later date at Somerville Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Sokeland died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Matthew Wilburn Sokeland and wife Rachel, Robertsville; two daughters, Melody Jean Yozzo and husband Chris, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Michele Lynn Dodson and husband Roger, Sligo; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 10, 2019
