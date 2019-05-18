Mary Juanita Sokeland, nee Meier, 77, Robertsville, formerly of Somerville, Ind., passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Mary was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Somerville, Ind. Mary's greatest roles in life were with her family as wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Mary and Martin were married May 17, 1958, in Somerville, Ind. After moving to Missouri with Martin's job, they established a home outside of Pacific where they raised their family and later spent several years in the Ozark countryside outside of Richwoods. Mary was a member of Meramec Valley General Baptist Church for more than 50 years and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Pacific Eagles 3842 for over 30 years, where she enjoyed the company of many friends and volunteered countless hours of charitable service, helping to plan many social and charitable events, and serving as the Auxiliary president, secretary for a number of years, and finally the chaplain. Mary enjoyed playing the piano often with family at home and for several years, on occasion, at church. Mary and Martin enjoyed singing together and left family and friends with beautiful memories of their voices together.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Lemuel Sokeland; brother, David Meier; and granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Bryan.



Mary is survived by her three children and families, Melody Jean Yozzo and husband Chris, Oklahoma City, Okla., and three children, Natalie Jean and fiance Ely, Joanna Marie Horner and husband Levi and their son Rory, and Alexander Vincent; Michele Lynn Dodson and husband Roger, Sligo, and five children, Nichole Rae Rodgers and husband Tommy and their son T.J., Robert Carl Bryan and four children, Steven, Trenton, Shayla and Trevon, Joshua Lee Bryan and Debbie and five children, Kaydence, Daniel, Jadelynn, Madilynn and Kylee, Stacy Ann Romo and husband Rosendo and four children, Luna, Makenzie, Cielo and Malaki, and Brandy and son Eric; and Matthew Wilburn Sokeland and wife Rachel, Robertsville, and two daughters, Abigail Paige and Danielle Leigh; her sister, Leota Meier Fitzgerald, Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held at Meramec Valley General Baptist Church, Pacific, Saturday, May 18, at noon. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.



Mary's ashes will be placed next to those of her husband at Somerville Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Missourian on May 18, 2019