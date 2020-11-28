1/1
Mary J. Theissen
1939 - 2020
Mary Jane Theissen, nee Branson, 81, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Mary Jane, daughter of the late Walter Branson and wife Evelyn, nee Maune, was born June 17, 1939, in Washington. She received her education from the New Haven and St. Francis Borgia grade schools. On Aug. 8, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert Theissen at Assumption Catholic Church in New Haven. Mary Jane was employed by Hazel Mfg. until her retirement.

Among her survivors are her husband, Bob Theissen, Washington; four children, Robert G. Theissen and wife Carla, Washington, Cindy Vanderbeck and husband Jay, St. Petersburg, Fla., Patty Newbanks and husband Jeff, Flippin, Ark., and Brian Theissen and wife Traci, Gasconade; siblings, Rita Borcherding, Wanda Pottebaum and husband Jake, Gerald "Fuzzy" Branson and wife Kathryn, Donna Thompson and husband Roland, Dennis Branson and wife Virginia, Faye Thomure and husband Roger, Ronnie Branson and wife Karen, and Donnie Branson and wife Rosie; grandchildren, Josh Theissen and wife Ashlee, Brittani Caringer and husband Travis, Amanda Benz and husband Colby, Adam Newbanks and wife Shelby, and Courtney Theissen and significant other Robert Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Koleman, Leah, Evelyn, Eleanor and Beckham; in-laws, Donald Theissen and wife Wilma, Joni Groteweil and husband Steve, and Joe Theissen and wife Joann; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Fern Juedemann, Rose Dunakey, Betty Branson, Walter Branson Jr. and Linda Luecke; and two in-laws, Lloyd Theissen and Sandra Elkins.

A private memorial service will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Children's Heart Association.

The Theissen family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 28, 2020.
