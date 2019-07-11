Mary Jones Eime, nee James, 90, Jonesburg, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Mary was born May 10, 1929, in High Hill, to Jesse Linville James and wife Mary, nee Flynn. She was the wife of the late Tullie Ben Jones of Jonesburg. Mary and Tullie were married until his early death in 1980.



Mary worked for many years at Beacon Shoe Company in Jonesburg before working in nursing homes as an activity director, in social services and as a med tech.



She loved her family. Mary's greatest pleasures in life came from her family and friends. She loved having family dinners, entertaining, and helping with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed making quilts, playing the piano by ear, driving out to the farm and sitting on her front porch swing watching Jonesburg go by. She loved to read, even as a young girl, reading every book she could get her hands on. "Gone With the Wind" was Mary's all-time favorite. She loved history and researching her ancestors. Mary was proud of her Irish roots and for her 75th birthday achieved her dream of traveling to County Mayo, Ireland, home of her ancestors. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Eastern Star and Jonesburg Methodist Church.



Mary was a problem solver and a caregiver. If you were having a problem or needed anything, she was always ready to help. Mary was generous and always willing to help someone in need, looking for families to help at Christmas and feeding anyone who was hungry. She volunteered at Agape and the women's shelter, and always gave to people standing at stop signs.



Mary was community-minded. She loved her hometowns of High Hill and Jonesburg, and was actively involved in the Historical Society and the saving and restoration of the Jonesburg Community Hall. Mary played a part in bringing the nursing home to Jonesburg. She gifted the site of her family home in High Hill to the Jonesburg /High Hill fire department to build a firehouse.



Mary was a proud, hard-working, strong-willed, Irish woman. She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her.



Mary is survived by two daughters, Bonnie McCabe, St. Charles, and Becky Burton, Montgomery City; son, Benny Jones, Jonesburg; seven grandchildren, Shaun McCabe, Ashley McCabe, Megan Wagner and husband Michael, Justin Burton and wife Carrie, Ryan Burton and wife Amy, Charity and Tiffany Jones; and 10 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tullie Jones; second husband, Daniel Eime; father, Jesse Linville James; mother, Mary Flynn James; and four brothers, Clifford James, Paul James, William James and Verne James.



Donations to the or , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 are preferred.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on July 11, 2019