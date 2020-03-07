|
Mary Kathrine Laverne Fink, known to all as Laverne, nee Bruns, 77, Lonedell, departed this life Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington.
Laverne was born July 17, 1942, in St. Clair, the daughter of George Edward Bruns and wife Selma Kathrine Marie, nee Weber. As a young woman, she was united in marriage and blessed to have two children. On May 28, 1973, she was united in marriage to Arthur Charles Fink Jr., and their families were joined as one.
Laverne was a Christian and active member St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. She also served on the church's cemetery board for Mount Hope Cemetery. During her working years, she was employed as an activities director in the nursing home industry, having worked at Marymount Nursing Home in Eureka, Midland Nursing Home in Arnold, and St. Clair Nursing Home in St. Clair. She then began her career as a bus driver for the St. Clair R-XIII School District, retiring after about 15 years. When her children were younger, Laverne was active in the Lonedell R-XIV PTA, Lonedell Sports Boosters, and was also a 4-H leader. She was very civic-minded and an active member in the community. Laverne was a member of the League of Women Voters and served as an election poll official for over 20 years. She was an organ donor, member of the Red Hat Society and St. Clair Historical Museum, and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Laverne had many interests during her life. She was a talented musician, playing both the piano and organ. Over the years, she played the organ at various churches in the area, including St. Francis of Assisi, St. Clare Catholic Church and St. John United Church of Christ. She had a great appreciation of the outdoors and was well versed in knowing many wild flowers and trees. She enjoyed raising flowers in her yard, and feeding the birds and wildlife was a favorite pastime. Watching Cardinal baseball games was another of her hobbies. She and Art enjoyed traveling after the children were grown. Her children and grandchildren were truly her pride and joy, and she cherished the time she spent with them.
Laverne is survived by her husband, Art Fink Jr., Lonedell; four children, Dean F. Grus and wife Donna, Stanton, Deanne Grus, Polk City, Fla., Dandy Fink, DVM, and wife Donna Ellis, St. James City, Fla., and Arthur C. Fink III and wife Theresa, Gerald; one brother, Charles L. Bruns, known to most as Pokey, and wife Jeanette, known to most as Jan, St. Clair; two sisters-in-law, Celeste Bruns, known to most as Lovie, St. Clair, and Charlotte Fink, Ellisville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, George and Selma Bruns, and two brothers, Lester and Ivan Bruns.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Laura Mignerone officiating.
A private committal will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 7, 2020