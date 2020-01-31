|
A funeral service for Mary Louise Burns, nee Woodall, 75, Pacific, will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 ,at 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at Ellington Memorial Cemetery, Ellington.
Visitation will be Saturday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Burns passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Carl Burns and wife Tiffany, Gray Summit; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 31, 2020