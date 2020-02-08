|
|
Mary L. Tobben, nee Suttmoeller, 85, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington, surrounded by her family.
Mary, daughter of the late Leonard Suttmoeller and wife Olivia, nee Hartmann, was born Aug. 20, 1934, in St. Louis. She attended Resurrection Grade School and graduated from St. Anthony's High School, in 1952. Upon graduation, she went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance, where she received her "Mrs." degree, Feb. 16, 1957, and spent the next 62.5 years with the love of her life, the late Robert "Bob" Tobben.
Mary was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where she volunteered while her kids attended grade school. She helped with field trips, PE classes, and was a room mother when needed. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and gave of her time whenever and wherever needed. Since graduating from high school in 1952, "Mary Lou," as she was known by her classmates, would get together with them the second Friday of every month for a luncheon. She looked forward to seeing her friends.
Mary is survived by three children, Teresa Taylor and husband Randy, Affton, Steve Tobben, Washington, and Marty Tobben and fiancee Susanne Riechmann; four grandchildren, Marquita Tobben, Olivia Taylor, Jamie Tobben and Justin Tobben; one brother-in-law, Vern Tobben, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Arlene Zoeller, Marlene Tobben, both of Washington, and Rita Struckhoff, St. Louis; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob; son, Thomas William Tobben; her parents, Leonard and Olivia Suttmoeller; her father- and mother-in-law, Bernard and Agnes Tobben; two brothers, Leonard Suttmoeller Jr. and Cliff Suttmoeller; and two granddaughters, Lauren Elizabeth and Rachel Marie Taylor. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
The Tobben family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020