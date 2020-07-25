Mary Marie Keen Bell, nee Fisher, 96, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, July 17, 2020, in Union.



Mary was born March 14, 1924, in Blackwell, the daughter of Edgar Lewis Fisher and wife Birdie Mae, nee DeClue. On Aug. 7, 1939, she was united in marriage to Sarch Keen, and five children came to bless this union. On Oct. 11, 1980, she was united in marriage to Herman Bell, and their families were joined as one.



Mary was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed attending Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lonedell. She made caring for her home and family her primary career in life. After her children were grown, she worked in the housekeeping department of Sunset Healthcare in Union, for about eight years. Mary loved spending time outdoors, tending to her flower gardens. She also gardened and canned much of the produce she raised. Making quilts was another of her hobbies, and they will now be treasured family heirlooms for years to come. Mary's family was her pride and joy, and she cherished the time spent with each of them.



Mary is survived by her children, Elmer Keen and wife Sheryl, Jacksboro, Tenn., Robert Keen and wife Carol, Mount Vernon, Ohio, Elsie Buchholz and life companion Calvin Sansoucie, Union, Betty Brewer and husband Adrian, St. Clair, and Virginia Kober, known to most as Jenny, and husband Jeff, Pacific; one stepson, Robert Bell and wife Kay; one brother, Charles Fisher and wife Sharon, Union; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-, great-great- and great-great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sarch Keen and Herman Bell; two grandchildren, Cheryl Fields and Kenneth Buchholtz; her parents, Edgar and Birdie Fisher; five brothers, Earl, Floyd, Raymond, Carl and Everett, known to all as Buck, Fisher; and four sisters, Lula Bell Brooksher, Margie Wood, Rose Reeves and Dorothy Fisher.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Fern Nye officiating.



Interment was in Cove Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Cove Cemetery.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





