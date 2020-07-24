A funeral Mass for Mary Margaret Scott, nee Stapleton, 69, Washington, will be Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Church, Manchester.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Joseph Parish Center, Manchester.

Mrs. Scott died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Scott II, Alexandria, Va., and Dennis Stapleton, St. Louis; two daughters, Heather Warden and husband Robert, Washington, and Kelley Moranville and husband Stephen, Wildwood; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

