1/
Mary M. Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral Mass for Mary Margaret Scott, nee Stapleton, 69, Washington, will be Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Church, Manchester.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Joseph Parish Center, Manchester.
Mrs. Scott died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Scott II, Alexandria, Va., and Dennis Stapleton, St. Louis; two daughters, Heather Warden and husband Robert, Washington, and Kelley Moranville and husband Stephen, Wildwood; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved