|
|
Mary Martha Warren, nee Buddemeyer, 95, Owensville, departed this life Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Gasconade Manor Nursing Home, Owensville.
Mary was born April 20, 1924, in New Haven, to Ben Buddemeyer and wife Elizabeth, nee Knehans. She was united in marriage to Eugene Warren March 1, 1994, in Steelville.
Mary is survived by her children, Dorothy Trusty, Violet Lansford, both of Union, Kenneth Uffman, Mark Richardson, both of Owensville, Susan Richardson, Sullivan, and Glenda Prow and husband Tim, Rosebud; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Warren; parents, Ben and Elizabeth Buddemeyer; and six siblings, Fred, Bernard, William, Carl and Henry Buddemeyer and Alice Witthaus.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Gottenstroeter Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Sullivan officiating.
Burial was in Warren Cemetery on Highway T near Rosebud.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019