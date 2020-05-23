|
|
Mary Rosielee DeClue, known to all as Rose, nee Cordia, 82, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Sullivan.
Rose was born Dec. 18, 1937, in Richwoods, the daughter of Albert J. Cordia and wife Irene A., nee Chazill. As a young woman, she was blessed to have one daughter. In later years, she was united in marriage to John Bailey, and one daughter came to bless this union. Later, she was united in marriage to Claude Lormis, and one daughter came to bless this union.
Rose was a Christian and member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. During her working career, she was employed as an assembly line worker for Pacer Industries in Washington, for about 20 years, as well as Hazel in Washington, for about 10 years. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed eating out at restaurants and doing embroidery. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The many wonderful and precious memories they created will forever be cherished by them all.
Rose is survived by three daughters, Nancy Gonzalez and husband Steve, Lea Hawkins-Mwanza and husband Edward, and Tonya Bailey, all of St. Clair; two brothers, Jake Cordia, Union, and Albert Cordia and wife Cathy, St. Clair; two sisters, Linda O'Donnell and Ruth Ann Peters, both of St. Peters; two former stepchildren, David Bailey and wife Carol, and Joan Machelett and husband Robert, all of Union; eight grandchildren, Candyce Hausher and husband Ronald, Allen, Texas, Meredith Pruitt and fiance Erick Wideman, Haylee Pruitt, Brennan Hawkins, Jada Mwanza, Avery Mwanza and Stacy Cordia, all of St. Clair, and Ricki Cordia and wife Danielle, Lonedell; nine great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene Cordia; her husband, John Bailey; her former husband, Claude Lormis; two daughters, Mary Lynn Bailey and Tara Bailey; three brothers, Charles, Robert and Virgil Cordia; and one sister, Ella Mae DeClue.
A kind and loving mother, mother-in-law, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, step-grandmother, step-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great- and great-great-aunt, cousin and treasured friend, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date at St. Stephen Church Catholic Cemetery, Richwoods.
Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church, Richwoods.
Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020