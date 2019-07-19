|
A funeral service for Maryellen Davis, 81, Union, will be Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Davis died Friday, July 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Davis, Union; one son, Wayne Scott Davis and wife Pam, Webster Groves; one daughter, Sherrill Davis and husband Leonard Sarapas, New Hampshire state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 19, 2019