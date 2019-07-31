|
|
Maryellen Davis, nee Witherspoon, 82, Union, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
Maryellen, daughter of the late Shirley Witherspoon and wife Vola, nee Jones, was born July 27, 1936, in St. Louis. She received her education in St. Louis, and graduated from Webb City High School in 1954. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Nursing degree in 1957 from Oklahoma Baptist University. Maryellen was united in marriage to Roger Davis Aug. 23, 1957, in Webb City. The couple made their home in Norman, Okla. They moved to St. Louis, then to Arnold, and then to Hazelwood. They settled in Union in 1972. Maryellen was employed as a registered nurse in family practice, and retired in 1993. She was a member of The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. Maryellen also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and was a 4-H leader for over 47 years. She was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2012. She taught knitting, crocheting and tatting. Maryellen also enjoyed reading, musicals, making doilies, Christmas decorations and bookmarks. She and Roger enjoyed camping when they were able.
Maryellen is survived by her husband, Roger Davis, Union; one daughter, Sherrill Davis and husband Leonard Sarapas, New Hampshire state; one son, Wayne Scott Davis and wife Pam, Webster Groves; five grandchildren, Maggie, Katy, Wil, Shannon and Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Theodore and Lucy; one brother, John Witherspoon and wife Linda, Joplin; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Martha Day.
A funeral service was held Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Union Cemetery.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the American Parkinson Disease Association. The Davis family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 31, 2019