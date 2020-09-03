A funeral service for Matthew Duncan, 52, Lonedell, will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lonedell.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Duncan died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

He is survived by three brothers, Don Duncan and wife Nancy, St. Louis, Mark Duncan and wife Cheryl, Lonedell, and Luke Duncan, Mineral Point; one sister, Sherry Gay and husband Gary, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



