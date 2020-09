Or Copy this URL to Share

Service for Maxine Babb Is Thursday

A graveside service for Maxine Babb, nee Sohn, 70, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at Crestview memorial Park, St. Clair.

Mrs. Babb died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Richard D. "Pete" Turner Jr., St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store