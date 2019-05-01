The Missourian Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home - Washington
Maxine M. Obermark, nee Kappelmann, 96, Washington, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Washington.

Mrs. Obermark, daughter of the late Louis Kappelmann and wife Lydia, nee Krattli, was born Aug. 26, 1922, in Gerald. She received her education from Pin Oak School. On April 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Adolph Obermark, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Maxine was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Among her survivors are two sons, Ron Obermark and wife Deborah, Washington, and Mark Obermark and wife Terry, Labadie; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Obermark; her parents; and three siblings, Oliver, Elmer and Hattie Kappelmann.

Visitation was held Monday, April 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Francis Borgia Grade School, St. John's-Gildehaus School, Cedarcrest Manor Activity Fund or Guide Dogs of America.

The Obermark family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019
