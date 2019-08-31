|
Meagen Ashley Hudson, Hazelwood, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 28.
Meagen was the cherished daughter of Tracy (Jeff) Fehrenbacher, and Merrit "Sonny" (Debbie) Hudson; loving sister of Stella Hudson; and treasured granddaughter of Donna Lanham and Ken (Patsy) Lanham. She also is survived by many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a special tribute from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 608 Jefferson, St. Charles. Contact 636-940-1000 or visit baue.com.
Arrangements are in care of Baue Funeral Home, St. Charles.
Published in The Missourian from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019