Baue St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Meagen A. Hudson Obituary
Meagen Ashley Hudson, Hazelwood, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the age of 28.

Meagen was the cherished daughter of Tracy (Jeff) Fehrenbacher, and Merrit "Sonny" (Debbie) Hudson; loving sister of Stella Hudson; and treasured granddaughter of Donna Lanham and Ken (Patsy) Lanham. She also is survived by many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a special tribute from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 608 Jefferson, St. Charles. Contact 636-940-1000 or visit baue.com.

Arrangements are in care of Baue Funeral Home, St. Charles.
Published in The Missourian from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
