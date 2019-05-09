Melba Jean Stonebarger, nee Cameron, 77, Warrenton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home.



Melba, a homemaker, was born March 1, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Boyd Cameron and wife Myrtle. She was a lover of arts and crafts and enjoyed cooking. Melba enjoyed caring for and raising her family most of all. She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. Melba will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her two sons, Doug E. (Carrie) Stonebarger and Mike S. (Patricia) Stonebarger, all of Warrenton; daughter, Rachelle (Lonnie) Piatt, Warrenton; three sisters, Garnita Downing, New Florence, Marie Jenks, Sullivan, and Rosalee (John) Williams, Missouri state; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Melba was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stonebarger; parents, Manuel Boyd and Myrtle Cameron; son, Roger Stonebarger; daughter, Marla Jean Griffy; two brothers, Gerald Cameron and Leroy Cameron; and four sisters, Doris Heidbrink, Joyce Pattig, Eileen Cameron and Patsy Schemmer.



Visitation was held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A funeral service followed at noon, also at the funeral home.



Interment was at Warrenton City Cemetery, Warrenton.



Memorials to or to a , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on May 9, 2019