Melburn Herman Borgman, 76, Marthasville, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Sunset Healthcare Center, Union.
Mel was born June 13, 1943, in Washington, to Paul W. Borgman and Elda D., nee Berg. He fell in love with Carol Ann Struckhoff and they were united in marriage Oct. 10, 1964. In their nearly 55 years of marriage, they were blessed with three daughters, Sheri, Debora and Sandra. Mel worked 35 years for the state of Missouri, first in accounting and auditing, followed by work as an investigator for risk management and later starting and managing the MoDOT Motor Assist program. During those years, he also worked at Struckhoff Oil Company, which was a distributor of Standard Oil. Following retirement, Mel worked in maintenance for St. Gertrude Catholic Church and school.
He also was very involved in many community activities. Mel spent time volunteering for the Marthasville Ambulance District as an EMT and the Marthasville Volunteer Fire Department. He taught BLS and CPR courses. Mel coached his daughter's little league teams and was on the board of the Khoury League. He assisted in coaching the Jaycee's hunter safety program and competitive BB gun shooting team. Mel also played competitive fast-pitch softball on the New Haven Cubs team. He loved to fish and participated in tournaments with the Bear's Bass Club and Knight Brothers. He particularly loved fishing with his sons-in-law. Mel also loved hunting, pitching horseshoes and woodworking in his free time. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughters, Sheri Knight and husband Kevin, Debbie Eidem and husband Doug, and Sandra Borgman; four grandchildren, Kyle Knight and wife Meghan, Elizabeth Piontek and husband Scott, Claire Knight and Caleb Eidem; two great-grandchildren, Oliver Knight and Cecelia Piontek; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Elda, and great-granddaughter, Veronica Lynn Piontek.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Dutzow. A funeral Mass service will start at 10:30 a.m. with a committal service immediately following at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall.
Memorial donations may be made to Marthasville Volunteer Fire Department, Marthasville Community Ambulance District or St. Vincent de Paul Church, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2019