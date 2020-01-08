The Missourian Obituaries
Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Melvin F. Groth


1936 - 2020
Melvin F. Groth Obituary
Melvin F. Groth, 83, Pacific, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Melvin, son of the late Armin Groth and wife Anna, was born Feb. 13, 1936, in St. Louis. He received his bachelor's degree from St. Louis University. On June 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to the late Jeanne Dulany, at Pacific Presbyterian Church.

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Groth, and his parents.

He is survived by many friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Pacific City Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Pacific Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 8, 2020
