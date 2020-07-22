1/1
Melvin F. Niemeyer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Frederick Niemeyer, 81, Alton, Ill., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital, Alton, Ill.

Melvin was born March 19, 1939, in Holstein, the son of Wesley Frederick Niemeyer and wife Edna Marie, nee Hackmann. Melvin was an active member of United Church of Christ of Holstein. He and Virginia Price were married Oct. 26, 1974, in Krakow, and celebrated 45 years of marriage.

He was a lifelong farmer in southern Warren County. He enjoyed attending his grandkids' sports and dance recitals and gardening. He was dearly loved by his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Melvin was kind, hardworking, generous, loving and such an honorable man. He had a contagious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. We find comfort in knowing he is enjoying running around on strong knees in heaven with Jesus. "Papa Melvin" will be dearly missed.

He was the beloved husband of Virginia Niemeyer, Treloar. He also is survived by his two sons, Mark (Melissa) Niemeyer, O'Fallon, and Matt (Kristie) Niemeyer, Alton, Ill.; brother, David (Virginia L.) Niemeyer; five grandchildren, Ashley, Thea, Spencer, Luke and Grant; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Frederick Niemeyer; mother, Edna Marie Niemeyer ; and sister, Delores Hubbard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service following, at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 South Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383.

Burial will be at Immanuel U.C.C. Holstein, Holstein.

Memorials may be made to Agape Ministries, Warrenton, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.

Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitman Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved