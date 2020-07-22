Melvin Frederick Niemeyer, 81, Alton, Ill., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital, Alton, Ill.



Melvin was born March 19, 1939, in Holstein, the son of Wesley Frederick Niemeyer and wife Edna Marie, nee Hackmann. Melvin was an active member of United Church of Christ of Holstein. He and Virginia Price were married Oct. 26, 1974, in Krakow, and celebrated 45 years of marriage.



He was a lifelong farmer in southern Warren County. He enjoyed attending his grandkids' sports and dance recitals and gardening. He was dearly loved by his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Melvin was kind, hardworking, generous, loving and such an honorable man. He had a contagious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. We find comfort in knowing he is enjoying running around on strong knees in heaven with Jesus. "Papa Melvin" will be dearly missed.



He was the beloved husband of Virginia Niemeyer, Treloar. He also is survived by his two sons, Mark (Melissa) Niemeyer, O'Fallon, and Matt (Kristie) Niemeyer, Alton, Ill.; brother, David (Virginia L.) Niemeyer; five grandchildren, Ashley, Thea, Spencer, Luke and Grant; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Frederick Niemeyer; mother, Edna Marie Niemeyer ; and sister, Delores Hubbard.



Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service following, at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 South Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383.



Burial will be at Immanuel U.C.C. Holstein, Holstein.



Memorials may be made to Agape Ministries, Warrenton, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.



Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.





