- 1937 - 2020 -



Melvin Marion Meyers Sr., 83, St. Clair, departed this life at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, July 20, 2020.



Melvin was born in Glencoe, Feb. 9, 1937, son of William Oliver Meyers and wife Mildred Irene, nee Loeffel. As a young man he was blessed to have four children. On July 30, 1990, Melvin was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Gore, nee Roberts.



Melvin was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was a truck driver by trade, hauling freight for various industries. Melvin hauled material for Ellisville Materials and later for Esselte Pendaflex in Union. For several years, he hauled freight as an owner operator of his own truck.



Melvin was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed watching football, boxing and NASCAR racing. He also loved going fishing, playing bingo and learning to play the guitar. Riding horses was another of Melvin's hobbies, and he always had on his cowboy boots. What brought Melvin the most joy was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be remembered by them all.



He is survived by three sons, Melvin M. Meyers Jr., St. Clair, David Meyers and wife Lori, Columbus, Ind., and Mark Meyers and wife Regina, Labadie; one daughter, Angela Hutchings and husband Edward, Catawissa; two stepchildren, David Lee Gore and Thelma Gore, both of Pacific; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Meyers; parents, William and Mildred Meyers; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Meyers, known to most as Lucy.



Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with funeral services at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Earlwood Towne officiating.



Interment was in Bethel Cemetery in Pond.



Memorials may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





