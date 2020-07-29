1/2
Melvin M. Meyers Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- 1937 - 2020 -

Melvin Marion Meyers Sr., 83, St. Clair, departed this life at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, July 20, 2020.

Melvin was born in Glencoe, Feb. 9, 1937, son of William Oliver Meyers and wife Mildred Irene, nee Loeffel. As a young man he was blessed to have four children. On July 30, 1990, Melvin was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Gore, nee Roberts.

Melvin was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was a truck driver by trade, hauling freight for various industries. Melvin hauled material for Ellisville Materials and later for Esselte Pendaflex in Union. For several years, he hauled freight as an owner operator of his own truck.

Melvin was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed watching football, boxing and NASCAR racing. He also loved going fishing, playing bingo and learning to play the guitar. Riding horses was another of Melvin's hobbies, and he always had on his cowboy boots. What brought Melvin the most joy was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be remembered by them all.

He is survived by three sons, Melvin M. Meyers Jr., St. Clair, David Meyers and wife Lori, Columbus, Ind., and Mark Meyers and wife Regina, Labadie; one daughter, Angela Hutchings and husband Edward, Catawissa; two stepchildren, David Lee Gore and Thelma Gore, both of Pacific; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Meyers; parents, William and Mildred Meyers; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Meyers, known to most as Lucy.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with funeral services at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Earlwood Towne officiating.

Interment was in Bethel Cemetery in Pond.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell Colonial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved