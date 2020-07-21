1/
Melvin Meyers Sr.
A funeral service for Melvin Meyers Sr., 83, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Pond.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Meyers died Monday, July 20, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Melvin "Butch" Meyers Jr., St. Clair, David Meyers and wife Lori, Columbus, Ind., and Mark Meyers and wife Regina, Labadie; one daughter, Angela Hutchings and husband Edward, Catawissa; two stepchildren, David Gore and Thelma Gore, both of Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
