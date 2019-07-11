|
Menno M. Yoder, 58, Wright City, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Farmersville.
Menno was born Jan. 18, 1961, in Trumbull, Ohio, to Mahlon Yoder and wife Emma, nee Schlabach. He was united in marriage to Ruth Yoder May 17, 1979, in Ohio. Menno was employed as an over-the-road truck driver and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed golfing, motorcycle riding and spending time with his grandchildren.
Menno is survived by his wife, Ruth; mother, Emma; seven children, Miriam Jones, California state, Mahlon (Angie) Yoder, Troy, Mervin (Emily) Yoder, Warrenton, Esther (Scott) Herbert, Wright City, Sara Yoder, Wright City, Dora Yoder, California state, and Jonathan Yoder, Wright City; 10 grandchildren; and 10 siblings, including his brother, Ervin Yoder, Warrenton.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, one brother and his father.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be directed to the Yoder family.
Published in The Missourian on July 11, 2019