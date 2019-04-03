Micah "The Great" Piccinino, 46, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home.



Micah was born Oct. 18, 1972, in St. Louis, to Becky Williams. Micah was an amazing father who always had time to share his life and delightfully devious sense of humor with his children and family. He taught them all the ingenuity and usefulness of a little electrical tape and wire, and was a talented fantasy artist who could see the beauty in everything, collecting items that spoke to him, and were a reflection of his extroverted outlook on life. His family will fondly remember long afternoons and nights enjoying his love of cinema with his 60 oz. QuikTrip cup of 70 percent crushed ice and 30 percent Mountain Dew in his hand.



Micah is survived by his partner in life, Angel Miller, Pacific; his mother, Becky Williams, Ballwin; four children, Kelsey Piccinino, Jacob Piccinino, both of Nashville, Tenn., Lexi Everhart, St. Louis, and Mason Piccinino, Pacific; his unofficially adopted son, Tommy Remelius, Pacific; two siblings, Devon Williams, Pacific, and Emily Williams, Ballwin; his maternal grandparents, John and Dorothy Henson, Ballwin; his niece, Courtney Miller, Valley Park; his great-niece, Lucille Sloan, Valley Park; special aunt, Lisa Summers, Eureka; his devoted dog, Jewel, the only one who ALWAYS listened to him; other relatives and many friends.



Visitation was held Saturday, March 30, from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.



Interment was private.



Memorial donations are appreciated to assist the family with funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to Becky Williams.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019