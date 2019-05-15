Home

Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Cemetery
Washington, MO
Michael A. Boland


Michael A. Boland Obituary
Michael A. Boland, 69, Union, formerly of Washington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Michael is survived by his wife, Donna (Wach) Boland, Union; two sons, Nathan Boland, Chicago, Ill., and Nicholas Boland, St. Clair; one daughter, Natasha Boland, Union; six grandchildren; one sister, Cathy Falcone and husband Roy, Peach Bottom, Pa.; his mother-in-law, Lou Wach; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Morgan Boland, and his parents.

Michael was born Dec. 2, 1949, in Washington, to Anthony O. Boland and wife Dorothy (Jones). He grew up in Washington and graduated from Washington High School in 1968. He was a member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department in the 1970s. He retired from Parker Hannifin. He enjoyed fishing and loved telling jokes. Michael cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2019
