Michael A. Russell Obituary
A funeral service for Michael Arnold Russell, 67, Union, was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation was Tuesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Russell died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Russell, Union; two sons, Ronnie Russell and wife Lynly, Union, and Robby DeClue and wife Tina, Owensville; three daughters, Mary Angell and husband Alan, Rosebud, Rhonda Strong and husband Dave, St. James, and Jackie Russell; his mother, Velda Russell, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020
