Michael Arnold Russell, 67, Union, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.
Michael, son of Robert Russell and wife Velda (Cox), was born July 29, 1952, in Washington. On Aug. 29, 1987, he was united in marriage to Donna McEwen, in Union.
As a young man, Michael started a career in the construction business as a carpenter, working for his father's^ company. Later, he struck out on his own and started his own company, Russell Construction. Michael was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing the rivers for catfish, crappie and bass. He liked to barbecue for family and friends, and make gifts out of wood he crafted by hand.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Russell, Union; five children, Ronnie Russell and wife Lynly, Union, Mary Angell and husband Alan, Rosebud, Robby DeClue and wife Tina, Owensville, Rhonda Strong and husband Dave, St. James, and Jackie Russell; his mother, Velda Russell, Union; three sisters, Sandy Dell, Patsy Witte and JoMay Russell, all of Union; one sister-in-law, Loretta Doreen Cote and husband Ray, Plano, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Hunter Russell, Donald Murray Jr., Courtney McKeethern, Chyanna DeClue, Cody Birkner, Mikey Birkner, Megan Smith, Casey Strong, Alan Angell Jr. and Billie Angell; special nephew and niece, Brent McClay and Kaelyn McClay; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert Russell, and one sister, Gail Burdette.
A memorial visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are preferred.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020