The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for MIchael Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIchael A. Russell


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIchael A. Russell Obituary
Michael Arnold Russell, 67, Union, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.

Michael, son of Robert Russell and wife Velda (Cox), was born July 29, 1952, in Washington. On Aug. 29, 1987, he was united in marriage to Donna McEwen, in Union.

As a young man, Michael started a career in the construction business as a carpenter, working for his father's^ company. Later, he struck out on his own and started his own company, Russell Construction. Michael was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing the rivers for catfish, crappie and bass. He liked to barbecue for family and friends, and make gifts out of wood he crafted by hand.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Russell, Union; five children, Ronnie Russell and wife Lynly, Union, Mary Angell and husband Alan, Rosebud, Robby DeClue and wife Tina, Owensville, Rhonda Strong and husband Dave, St. James, and Jackie Russell; his mother, Velda Russell, Union; three sisters, Sandy Dell, Patsy Witte and JoMay Russell, all of Union; one sister-in-law, Loretta Doreen Cote and husband Ray, Plano, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Hunter Russell, Donald Murray Jr., Courtney McKeethern, Chyanna DeClue, Cody Birkner, Mikey Birkner, Megan Smith, Casey Strong, Alan Angell Jr. and Billie Angell; special nephew and niece, Brent McClay and Kaelyn McClay; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert Russell, and one sister, Gail Burdette.

A memorial visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIchael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Download Now