Michael "Mike" Dean Olsen, 69, Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Mike, son of the late Halvor Olsen and wife Pansy "Pat,"^nee Pegg, was born Aug. 23, 1950, in St. Louis. He received his education at Union High School, and then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University, with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He also was an active member of ROTC, while attending Texas A&M. Mike was united in marriage to Deborah, nee Kuse, Nov. 6, 2004, at St. Paul Church in Beaufort. The couple made their home in Beaufort. Mike worked as a civil engineer until his retirement in 2016, from Jacobs Engineering. In his younger years, he was very active in tae kwon do, as both an instructor and a black belt himself. Mike also was a member of the NRA, an avid gun collector, and enjoyed deer and turkey hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and making his famous "cheezecakes"^ for them to enjoy.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Olsen; two sons, Jon Olsen, North Carolina state, and Robert Olsen, Tennessee state; one daughter, Sandi Strinni, Dardenne Prairie; one grandson, Barrett Judge; one brother, Halvor Olsen II, Ballwin; four brothers-in-law, Steven and Jan Kuse, Gary and Karin Kuse, Richard and Beverly Kuse, and Tom and Sue Kuse; two sisters-in-law, Jane Kuse and husband John Ogden, and Susan and Jack Mayfield; nephews; nieces; neighbors and many friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister-in-law, Jan Olsen.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society
.
The Olsen family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.