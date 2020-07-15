1/1
Michael D. Olsen
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Dean Olsen, 69, Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Mike, son of the late Halvor Olsen and wife Pansy "Pat,"^nee Pegg, was born Aug. 23, 1950, in St. Louis. He received his education at Union High School, and then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University, with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He also was an active member of ROTC, while attending Texas A&M. Mike was united in marriage to Deborah, nee Kuse, Nov. 6, 2004, at St. Paul Church in Beaufort. The couple made their home in Beaufort. Mike worked as a civil engineer until his retirement in 2016, from Jacobs Engineering. In his younger years, he was very active in tae kwon do, as both an instructor and a black belt himself. Mike also was a member of the NRA, an avid gun collector, and enjoyed deer and turkey hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and making his famous "cheezecakes"^ for them to enjoy.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Olsen; two sons, Jon Olsen, North Carolina state, and Robert Olsen, Tennessee state; one daughter, Sandi Strinni, Dardenne Prairie; one grandson, Barrett Judge; one brother, Halvor Olsen II, Ballwin; four brothers-in-law, Steven and Jan Kuse, Gary and Karin Kuse, Richard and Beverly Kuse, and Tom and Sue Kuse; two sisters-in-law, Jane Kuse and husband John Ogden, and Susan and Jack Mayfield; nephews; nieces; neighbors and many friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister-in-law, Jan Olsen.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

The Olsen family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved