Michael Dale Smith, 67, Marthasville, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.



Michael was born Oct. 16, 1951, in St. Louis, to Ralph Smith and wife Marcella, nee Rueber. He was a "Sons of War" and a member of the American Legion Post 180, Marthasville. Michael enjoyed playing bingo at the Legion every month. He loved being outdoors. Michael was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed going hunting with his great-nephew, Bobby. He enjoyed working with his dad and brother-in-law doing handyman work. Michael also loved spending time driving big trucks through the back roads of Warren County. He was very generous with his time and money. Michael also was very loving and always had a smile on his face. He would make everyone smile with his sense of humor.



Michael is survived by his sister, Barbara Thurman and husband Gary; two nieces, Paula Pursley and Lori Baker; nephew, Robert Hunt; great-nieces and -nephews, Steven Thurman, Scott Thurman, Tammy Pittenger and husband Al, Timothy Oberkramer, Rob "Bobby" Joyce, Jennifer Lamke, Gabby Lamke and Patrick Lamke; two close personal friends, Tina Decoster and Helen Turner; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marcella Smith; brother, Frankie Smith; and two sisters, Sandra Oberkramer and Laura Hunt.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville, from 4 to 8 p.m.



A funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, at Immanuels United Church of Christ, Holstein, at 10 a.m.



Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



Memorials to the , in care of Martin Funeral Home, are preferred.



