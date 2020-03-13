|
A funeral Mass for Michael F. Casey Jr. 88, Labadie, will be Saturday, March 21, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Casey died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He is survived by five daughters, Elizabeth "Betty" Manhart and husband Gary, Washington, Barbara Fitzpatrick and husband Wayne, Labadie, Patricia "Patti" Funke and husband Steve, Leslie, Jean Altemueller and husband Tim, Beaufort, and Jennifer Luechtefeld and husband Larry, Leslie; two sons, James "Jim" Casey and wife Sidney, Villa Ridge, and John Casey and wife Gina, Robertsville; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 13, 2020