Michael F. Casey Jr., 88, Labadie, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Eureka.
Michael, son of the late Michael F. Casey Sr. and wife Luella M., nee Hayden, was born June 26, 1931, in Labadie. He was united in marriage to the late Antoinette "Toni" Kopp Sept. 1, 1951, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and was a charter member of the Labadie Volunteer Fire Department, where he was the secretary and treasurer from 1954 until the formation of the Boles Fire Protection District in 1971. He was a staple of the community of Labadie, serving as postmaster from 1959 to 1992. He and Toni also had a dispatch radio system in their home, from 1968 until 2001, so the voices that were heard over the radio during that time were most likely theirs. He was a member of Elks Lodge 1559, American Legion Post 565, and Knights of Columbus Siesl Council 1121.
Michael is survived by seven children, Elizabeth "Betty" Manhart and husband Garry, Washington, Barbara Fitzpatrick and husband Wayne, Labadie, Patricia ?"Patti" Funke and husband Steve, Leslie, James "Jim" Casey and wife Sidney, Villa Ridge, John Casey and wife Gina, Robertsville, Jean Altemueller and husband Tim, Beaufort, and Jennifer Luechtefeld and husband Larry, Leslie; sister, Lou Ann Michels, Washington; 18 grandchildren; 25 greatgrandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette Casey; his parents; and infant brother, Robert Casey.
There will be no public services. Visitation will be for family only Friday, March 20, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A Mass for family only will be held at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Saturday, March 21.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the .
The Casey family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 18, 2020