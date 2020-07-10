1/
Michael Hall
A funeral service for Michael Hall, 38, Sullivan, formerly of Wildwood, will be Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hall died Monday, July 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mari Hall, nee Gish, Sullivan; his daughter, Violet Hall; his parents, David and Donna, nee McCann, Hall, Sullivan; grandparents Barbara Hall, Imperial, and Patricia McCann, Ballwin; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
