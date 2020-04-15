|
Michael James Luttrell, 59, Union, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
On June 28, 1960, in Tawas, Mich., Michael was born to the union of Milton Luttrell and Gloria (Bell). Michael graduated from Union High School, and later attended East Central College and Rolla Tech. Michael married Cindy Jarvis April 5, 1996, in Union.
Michael was employed at ACE Manufacturing as a programming machinist. He was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion of Union. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed his Mini Coopers and Mustang. He also enjoyed attending car shows.
Michael is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cindy Luttrell, Union; one daughter, Melissa Spade and husband Aaron, Union; two cousins, Richard White and John Ratcliff; four lifelong best friends, Kevin Wilken, Miles Hawthorne and wife Susan, Matt Snodgrass and Steve Ballmann; eight grandchildren, Christian, Kylie, Xavier, Keyara, Ezekiel, Tina, David and Kaiden; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Gloria Luttrell, and his brother, David Luttrell.
No services will be held. Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Donations in memory of Michael are appreciated to the American Legion of Union.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020