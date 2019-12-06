|
A memorial service for Michael J. Miranda, 72, Washington, will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Dec. 14, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Miranda died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Miranda, Washington; one son, Todd Miranda and wife Nichole, Union; one daughter, Stacey Bailie and husband Scott, Leavenworth, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 6, 2019