Michael J. Miranda, 72, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Michael was born Feb. 1, 1947, in St. Louis, and was raised by his mother, Marian Cox, nee Bieser. On March 11, 1967, Michael married Sharon L. Schlichting, in Cape Girardeau. He enjoyed playing a round of golf with his friends. He was especially fond of "pickin'^ and grinnin,'"^was a shooting enthusiast, and loved his time spent trout fishing and camping.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sharon Miranda, Washington; children, Todd and Nichole Miranda, Union, and Stacey and Scott Bailie, Leavenworth, Kan.; siblings, Dava Knotts and Rick, Chuck Cox, Carolyn Price, Art Cox and Cathy Martin, and Paul Cox and Evelyn; his grandchildren, Michael Miranda, Justin Carey, Taylor Miranda, Alex Carey, Brittany Thaxton and Kelly, Amanda Cato and Johnathan, Trevor Copeland and Megan, Spencer Copeland and Brandon Copeland; great-grandchildren, Kinley Thaxton and Braelynn Copeland; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Kruse and Rich, and Michelle Goodwin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tyler Copeland; and brothers-in-law, Travis Price, Charlie Schlichting and Johnny Schlichting.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the Shriners or the Knights of Columbus.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019