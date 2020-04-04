|
|
Michael J. Pigg Jr., 51, Pacific, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jill Suzanne (Baker) Pigg; three daughters, Samantha, Mary Beth and Jaymee Pigg; one grandson, Jaxon; one sister, Theresa Pigg and husband Randy Bain; four nephews; seven nieces; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. Pigg Sr. and Winifred "Wendy" (Frick) Pigg, and his grandparents, Elmer and Jean (Tackaberry) Pigg, and Ruth Ann (Hodapp) Spencer.
Michael was born July 5, 1968, in Kirkwood, to Michael and Wendy Pigg. The Piggs moved to Pacific in 1971, where Michael was raised and received his education through the Meramec Valley School District. He graduated from East Central College, receiving his certification in HVAC, in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, local government, a good argument and a practical joke.
He married the love of his life, Jill Suzanne Baker, March 20, 1993, at Gray Summit United Methodist Church in Gray Summit. This union was blessed with three daughters, Samantha Jeananne, Mary Beth and Jaymee Lynn. The second generation of this union was blessed in December 2018 with a grandson, Jaxon John Matthew.
Prior to his retirement, Michael owned, with his wife, Pigg's Pets in Pacific, for 17 years. In his retirement, he adored each moment he shared with his grandson, Jaxon. "Gunk," as Jaxon would say, and Jax were inseparable.
Michael's commitment to his wife and family was unwavering. His commitment to the city of Pacific was admirable. He served as alderman in the city of Pacific for 10 years. His commitment to his friends, even if he disagreed with you, stood strong. The people he touched along the way in his lifetime will always remember him as someone who was willing to lend a helping hand, no matter the task. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Pigg family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 4, 2020