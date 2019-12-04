|
|
Michael J. Scarbrough, 54, Catawissa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Mike, son of Charles L. and Shirley Scarbrough, nee Bagby, was born April 19, 1965, in Kansas City. He was united in marriage to Donna K. Engle Dec. 12, 1997, in St. Louis. He received his education from Northwest High School and Jefferson College.
Mike was the owner of Scarbrough Home Renovations. He was a talented carpenter who had a lifetime love for animals (especially his dogs), and a passion for collecting watches and guns. As a young man, he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 329 in Pacific, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1981. He continued in scouting as an adult leader in Troop 329's Venture Crew, and enjoyed camping, rock climbing and other outdoor activities.
Mike is survived by his wife, Donna K. Scarbrough, Catawissa; his parents, Charles L. and Shirley Scarbrough, Catawissa; one son, Jason M. Scarbrough and wife Kristen, High Ridge; two stepdaughters, Samantha Kirkpatrick and husband Matthew, and Dana Hampson and husband Jason, all of High Ridge; one stepson, Paul Volz, Catawissa; his in-laws; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Scarbrough, Catawissa; maternal grandparents, Edmon E. and Rosie Bagby, Union; paternal grandparents, Harold L. and Aletha Scarbrough, Kansas City; father-in-law, Robert Engle, St. Louis; and two cousins, Matthew Browne, Catawissa, and Jennifer Bagby, St. Charles.
Visitation will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations are appreciated to National Great Pyrenees Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 214, Maplecrest, NY 12454-5200.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2019